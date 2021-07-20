Orangeburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
