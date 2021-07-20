Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.