This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
