Jul. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Sunday. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

