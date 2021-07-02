Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Saturday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
