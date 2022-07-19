This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening hours. Skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
