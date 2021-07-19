Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.