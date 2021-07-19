This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 74% chance of precipitation. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
