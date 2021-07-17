Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Sunday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
