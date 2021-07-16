This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
