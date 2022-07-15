This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
