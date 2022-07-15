Jul. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.