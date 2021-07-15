For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 97.28. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
