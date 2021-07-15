Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

 Skip to main content
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 97.28. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 73 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

