For the drive home in Orangeburg: Thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Friday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecas…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds SW …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees today.…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, t…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 tho…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…