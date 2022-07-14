Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Friday, there is a 52% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.