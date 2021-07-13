Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93.11. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
People from all over the country are going to Death Valley, California, to experience the heat.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but …
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makin…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. 72 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. To…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared fo…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings …
This evening in Orangeburg: Becoming windy with thunderstorms likely. Low 72F. ESE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ah…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The fore…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forec…