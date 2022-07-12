This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Wednesday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Variable clouds with a slight chance of thunderstorms overnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Most likely, t…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds SW …
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
The Orangeburg area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 tho…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 76F. Winds SSW at …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a warm 88 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without a…