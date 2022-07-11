Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.