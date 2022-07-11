This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy skies. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 74 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 37% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
