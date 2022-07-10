Orangeburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Monday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 42% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
