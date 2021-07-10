Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Sunday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 73 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 47% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.