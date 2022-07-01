Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
From 1920 to 2021, here's what summer weather was like, based on data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees tod…
The Orangeburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 91…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team takes part in two podcast episodes this week, including one that touches on weather myths!
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as the…
Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 70 degrees today…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 72 degrees. Today's…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low near 70F. Winds …