Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Low near 70F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Saturday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 72 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

