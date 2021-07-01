For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 87% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
