Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Orangeburg Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 87% chance of rain. There is a medium-high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from southwest.