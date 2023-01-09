Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Orangeburg
