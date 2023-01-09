 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News