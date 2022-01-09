For the drive home in Orangeburg: Rain. Thunder possible. Low 44F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
