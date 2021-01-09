 Skip to main content
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

