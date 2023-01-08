For the drive home in Orangeburg: Cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cloud…
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degre…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s …
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg people will see t…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Orangebur…
🎧 Schools, restaurants and roads are closing more than ever due to coastal flooding
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs …