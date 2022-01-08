This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 de…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 47F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph…
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
A fast-moving winter storm that pummeled parts of Kentucky and Virginia is expected to cause widespread disruption across the Northeast on Friday and Saturday, dumping between 4 and 12 inches of snow on the region's major cities.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. It …