Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

