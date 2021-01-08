 Skip to main content
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 34F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

