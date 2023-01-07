 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

