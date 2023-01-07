Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cloud…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degre…
Florida's falling iguana phenomenon could be rarer in the future — due to both climbing global temps and a shift in the lizards' cold hardiness.
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks l…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s …
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Orangeburg's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Orangebur…