This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
