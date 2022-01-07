Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.