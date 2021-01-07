This evening in Orangeburg: Periods of rain. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Orangeburg Friday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
