Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Periods of rain. Low around 40F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Orangeburg Friday. It looks to reach a cold 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

