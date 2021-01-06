Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 55 degrees. A 43-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.