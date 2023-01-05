For the drive home in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of …
It will be a warm day in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and cloud…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degre…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Periods …
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are…
🎧 We look ahead to 2023 on the latest episode of Across the Sky!
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Cloudy skies with a few showers later at night. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of …
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degre…
This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks l…