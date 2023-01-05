 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 5, 2023 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 41F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

