Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low around 35F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 54 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.