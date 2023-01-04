This evening in Orangeburg: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Orangeburg. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Orangeburg
