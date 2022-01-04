This evening in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
