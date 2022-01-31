For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degre…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degr…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear sk…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Orangeburg area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees t…
Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see cle…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Today's conditions …
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg people will see te…