Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Orangeburg area Monday. It should reach a chilly 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.