Orangeburg's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
