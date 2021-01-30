 Skip to main content
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Considerable cloudiness. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. Orangeburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

