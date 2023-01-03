 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 3, 2023 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 75% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

