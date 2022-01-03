Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
WINFIELD, Ala. (AP) — Homes and buildings were damaged and trees were blown down as a line of intense thunderstorms rolled across several Sout…
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Today's temperature in Orangeburg will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 51 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun an…
On Sunday, Kodiak Island in southern Alaska hit 67 degrees. That's warmer than it was in Southern California that same day.
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 47F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Orangeburg community. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Orangeburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, the fo…