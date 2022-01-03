 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News