For the drive home in Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from SUN 7:00 PM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
