Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

