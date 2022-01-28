This evening in Orangeburg: Overcast. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Orangeburg tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 deg…
Power outages are likely during winter weather, especially when large amounts of snow or ice are involved. Here's how to be prepared.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Orangeburg area Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees t…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear sk…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degr…
The Tonga blast fueled a tsunami that caused damage as far away as the U.S. It also generated atmospheric pressure waves that spread around the world.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 d…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degre…