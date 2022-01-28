 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Overcast. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Orangeburg tomorrow. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

