Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.

