For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit thetandd.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We wil…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Orangeburg area. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees …
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 61-degree low is forcasted. There is only a 24% cha…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy with rain arriving overnight. Low near 55F. Wind…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 39 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan…
Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees toda…
Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorro…
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tom…