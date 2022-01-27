This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
