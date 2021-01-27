 Skip to main content
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 39F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Orangeburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.

