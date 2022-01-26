This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Mainly clear. Low 27F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Orangeburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg
