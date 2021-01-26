Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy with rain arriving overnight. Low near 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Orangeburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 98% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit thetandd.com.
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg
