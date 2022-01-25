Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Orangeburg Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.