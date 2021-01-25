 Skip to main content
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Orangeburg's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

