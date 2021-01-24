 Skip to main content
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

For the drive home in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Orangeburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 41% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

