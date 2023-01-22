Orangeburg's evening forecast: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Thunder is possible early. Low around 45F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Looking ahead, Orangeburg temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Orangeburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 22, 2023 evening weather update for Orangeburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.
For the drive home in Orangeburg: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. …
This evening in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Orangeburg. It looks to reach a c…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Orangeburg area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. Today's w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. …
This evening's outlook for Orangeburg: Rain likely. Low 44F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. High…
Tonight's weather conditions in Orangeburg: Cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the O…
Orangeburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Orangeburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degree…
Orangeburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We'll see…