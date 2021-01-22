Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

This evening in Orangeburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Orangeburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Keep an eye on thetandd.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.